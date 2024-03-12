Brokerages Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) PT at $99.71

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 208.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,078,000 after buying an additional 148,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 144,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

