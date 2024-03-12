Brokerages Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price at $3.22

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.22.
ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th.
Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.36.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
