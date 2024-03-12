Brokerages Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Price Target at $39.44

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $4,328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AB opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.19%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

