Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bravo Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BRVMF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 18,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Bravo Mining has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.27.
Bravo Mining Company Profile
