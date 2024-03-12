Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,044,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Linde by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

Linde Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $469.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $324.11 and a fifty-two week high of $473.98. The stock has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,345,571 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.