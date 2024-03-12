Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 177,727 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,105 shares of company stock worth $8,092,196. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.