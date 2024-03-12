Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $380,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VONV stock opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.03. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

