Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.
NYSE BYD opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at $596,817,882.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,446 shares of company stock worth $33,293,613. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Barclays upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
