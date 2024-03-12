Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at $596,817,882.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,446 shares of company stock worth $33,293,613. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Barclays upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

