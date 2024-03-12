BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of BOX opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.83. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $874,225. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

