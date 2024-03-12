Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.42. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 781,565 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $972.92 million, a P/E ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.