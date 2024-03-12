Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 445.0% from the February 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BDNNY stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,393. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $80.38.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

