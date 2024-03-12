BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$23.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. Cormark reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. CIBC cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Pi Financial cut Ero Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.92.

ERO stock opened at C$22.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.19. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

