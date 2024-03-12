bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Update

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

bleuacacia Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLEU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. 1,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. bleuacacia has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bleuacacia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLEU. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of bleuacacia by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in bleuacacia during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in bleuacacia by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

