BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BUI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $24.22.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 29,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 29.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 66,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

