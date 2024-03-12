BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BSTZ stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 62,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.42.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.