BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BSTZ stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 62,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

