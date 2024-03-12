BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BNY remained flat at $10.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 197,787 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares during the period.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

