BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MQY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.41. 37,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

