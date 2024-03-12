BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MYN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. 60,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,440. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 470,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 286,905 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $610,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

