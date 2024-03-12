BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF stock remained flat at $7.10 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,865. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

