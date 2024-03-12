BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MVT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 17,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,299. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

