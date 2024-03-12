BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,862. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 185,897 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 99.6% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 207,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,321 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

