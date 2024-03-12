BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

MHD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,317. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.