BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,314. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

