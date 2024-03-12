BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. 176,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,068. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

