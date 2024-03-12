BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

MUI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $174,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

