BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00189.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

In other BlackRock MuniAssets Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

