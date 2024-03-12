BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00189.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE MUA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $11.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
In other BlackRock MuniAssets Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.