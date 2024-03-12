BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 97,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $410,407.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,304,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,246,442.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,947,170 shares of company stock valued at $38,423,730 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,755,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 281,469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.