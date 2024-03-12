BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 97,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $410,407.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,304,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,246,442.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,947,170 shares of company stock valued at $38,423,730 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,755,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 281,469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Dividend History for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.