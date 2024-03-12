BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 97,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $410,407.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,304,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,246,442.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,947,170 shares of company stock valued at $38,423,730 in the last ninety days.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
