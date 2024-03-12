BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BKT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 17,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,776. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust

About BlackRock Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.