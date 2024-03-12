BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE BKT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 17,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,776. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Income Trust
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.