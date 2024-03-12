BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BKT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.