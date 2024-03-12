BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BKT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $12.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
