BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance
BME stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,329. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
