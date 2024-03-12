BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BME stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,329. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

