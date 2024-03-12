BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 28th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CII traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. 21,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,581. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 47,553.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.