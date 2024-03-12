BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 235,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,778. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 68,460 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

