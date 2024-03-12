BlackRock Core Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 168,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.09.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
