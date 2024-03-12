BlackRock Core Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 168,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

