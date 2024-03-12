BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 29th

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKCC

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.