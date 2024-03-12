BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 29th

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.
BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
BKCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
