BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BFZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 57,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,034. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

