BitShares (BTS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $975,865.04

BitShares (BTS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 24% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $15.18 million and approximately $975,865.04 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001517 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000947 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000977 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.