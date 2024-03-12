Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 2,266.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BTMWW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 24,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,362. Bitcoin Depot has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
About Bitcoin Depot
