Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $420.48 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $420.48 or 0.00597286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion and $699.96 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,397.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00053292 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00154526 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000426 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,666,412 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
