Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Volume Hits $53.28 Billion

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $70,618.33 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,387.82 billion and approximately $53.28 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.91 or 0.00603109 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00053917 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00155911 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,652,387 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

