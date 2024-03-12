Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Volume Hits $53.28 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $70,618.33 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,387.82 billion and approximately $53.28 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.91 or 0.00603109 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00053917 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00155911 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000427 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,652,387 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
