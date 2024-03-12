Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $134.65 million during the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

