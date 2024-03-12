Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.0 million-$535.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.8 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioventus from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.66 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioventus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bioventus

Bioventus Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:BVS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 312,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,719. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bioventus by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 151,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bioventus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,712,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.