Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 2200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$9.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.55.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

