BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC trimmed its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

