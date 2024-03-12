Barclays Initiates Coverage on Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNV. Raymond James upgraded Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. American Trust raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

