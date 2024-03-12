Barclays Initiates Coverage on Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ONB. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of ONB opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

