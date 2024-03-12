Barclays Downgrades PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 111 ($1.42) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 184.33 ($2.36).

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend

Shares of PZC stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.19. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of GBX 93.50 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 205.67 ($2.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £407.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is presently -6,250.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sarah Pollard sold 7,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.28), for a total value of £7,403 ($9,484.95). In other news, insider Sarah Pollard sold 7,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.28), for a total value of £7,403 ($9,484.95). Also, insider David A. Tyler acquired 46,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,760.35 ($63,754.45). Insiders acquired a total of 46,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Featured Articles

