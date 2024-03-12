Bar Harbor Wealth Management Takes $7.60 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,595,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.44. 33,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,092. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.