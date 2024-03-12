Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 699 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,104,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,012. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

