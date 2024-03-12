Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 42,654 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,654 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned about 2.84% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.73. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

