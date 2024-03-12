Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 1,443 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 270,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2,940.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,351 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 416,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.62. 4,261,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,654,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $261.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,067 shares of company stock worth $24,738,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

